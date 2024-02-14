Blinken traveling to Germany, Albania to discuss Middle East, support for Ukraine

The US' top diplomat on Wednesday will start a four-day visit to Germany and Albania to discuss, among other subjects, support for Ukraine and peace efforts in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reaffirm the strength of relations with Albania, which the US sees as a "key partner for stability in the Western Balkans" and a "firm ally" in supporting Ukraine, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Blinken will later travel to Germany to take part in the Munich Security Conference as part of a US delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the conference, Blinken will highlight support for Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and cooperation in international institutions and states, Jim O'Brien, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, told reporters in a call on Tuesday.

On the furor over former President Donald Trump saying last week he would "encourage" Russia to attack any NATO ally seen as not paying enough for defense, O'Brien said the people around the world understand the US' domestic process.

"But I think it's been clear for now 75 years this summer that the U.S. stands by our NATO commitments," said O'Brien, as the alliance is set to hit that anniversary this April.

"Administrations from both parties of all ideological persuasions have regarded NATO as the bedrock of our security, certainly in Europe but increasingly a global partner."

"And I think that's the answer that they will come to. So the secretary can explain this, put it in context, and prepare to then carry," he added.

ISRAELI ASSAULT ON GAZA

On disagreements between European leaders and the US over the war in Gaza, O'Brien said: "We believe that there continues to be convergence between us and our European allies on the right for Israel to be able to defend itself and to hold the Hamas terrorists who conducted the October 7th terroristic attacks accountable."

"We expect that the secretary will talk about these things in his bilateral engagements, but as well as talking about the very important matters of ensuring that additional steps be taken to minimize the impact on civilians as well as additional steps be taken to ensure that humanitarian aid can continue to flow into Gaza," he added.

The EU foreign policy chief said on Monday that Israel should be pressed not to attack the city of Rafah, home to some 1.5 million Palestinians.

"Even the US, the strongest supporter of Israel, the President (Joe) Biden himself, considers that this action is disproportionate, the toll of civilians being killed is unbearable and (is) warning Israel not to continue this way," Josep Borrell said.

"If you believe the toll of death is too high, maybe you can do something about it," he said, adding that the EU is not providing Israel with weapons, unlike the US.

BLINKEN'S TRIP TO ALBANIA

Yuri Kim, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, said Blinken's visit to the Balkan country of Albania, which comes as the two countries are preparing to celebrate 100 years of relations, will focus on the future of Albania, the Western Balkans, and Europe.

Blinken will have bilateral meetings with both Albanian President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama to emphasize and highlight the "great cooperation" that the US has with them and will thank them for having been a main host of Afghans in need, according to Kim.