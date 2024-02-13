 Contact Us
UN chief warns Rafah offensive by Israel would be 'devastating'

The U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed hope on Tuesday that negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would prove fruitful in preventing an attack by Israel in Rafah, Gaza. Guterres warned that such an offensive would result in catastrophic outcomes.

Published February 13,2024
