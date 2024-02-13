NewsWorldUN chief warns Rafah offensive by Israel would be 'devastating'
UN chief warns Rafah offensive by Israel would be 'devastating'
The U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed hope on Tuesday that negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would prove fruitful in preventing an attack by Israel in Rafah, Gaza. Guterres warned that such an offensive would result in catastrophic outcomes.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he hopes talks on a pause in the Israel-Hamas war will be successful so an Israeli offensive in Gaza's Rafah can be avoided, warning that it would have "devastating consequences."