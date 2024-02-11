Pope Francis meets Argentine President Milei for first time

Pope Francis has met Javier Milei, the recently elected president of Argentina, the pope's home country, for the first time on Sunday.



Milei, a former professor of economics who has made a name for himself with his libertarian policies, is in Rome for the canonization of Mama Antula, an 18th century Argentine nun.



The two greeted each other in St Peter's Basilica on Sunday before the service which was led by Francis.



Relations between the two have been strained. During his campaign for the presidency, Milei termed Francis, formerly archbishop of Buenos Aires, an "imbecile" and accused him of promoting communism.



But he has since issued an invitation to the pope to visit Argentina.



Francis, 87, plans to visit Argentina for the first time since he assumed the papacy in 2013 in the second half of this year.



Before the start of the service, Francis and Milei greeted each other warmly. The pope, who was seated in a wheelchair, and the president also gripped each other's shoulders. This Monday, the Pope will also receive the guest from his homeland for a private audience.



Milei, a self-described "anarcho-capitalist," is also to hold meetings on Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.



Milei has been president of Argentina since December.



Mama Antula formally María Antonia di San Giuseppe de Paz y Figueroa – is the first Argentine woman to be canonized. She is honoured for her work among the poor and the sick.



