Great praise for Turkish UAVs and UAVs from the Pentagon

SABAH newspaper entered the main headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, known as the Pentagon, located in the state of Virginia.

After long correspondence and security tests with officials of the US Department of Defense, our conversations with officials in the Pentagon, conducted in a conversational atmosphere, were marked by UAVs and drones. Abdurrahman Şimşek, the News Coordinator of Sabah Newspaper, toured the corridors of the Pentagon with ministry officials with the special permission of the US Department of Defense, monitoring the pulse of Turkish-American relations.

Initially, we were subjected to intelligence screening by officials from the American Department of Defense and Homeland Security. After receiving approval, we obtained a visa to visit the Pentagon.

Upon entering the Pentagon, after passing through fingerprinting, photography, retina scanning, and screening for any chemical substances on us, we received our photo ID badges from the authorities and stepped into the Pentagon. We were welcomed by Pentagon officials at the entrance. The Pentagon, which played an important role in Türkiye's removal from the F-35 program, is also the headquarters of CENTCOM (United States Central Command).

The coordination of all US Army units in conflict zones is carried out from the Pentagon. With approximately 23,000 people able to work simultaneously, the Pentagon is one of the largest office buildings in the world. In the Pentagon, where decisions affecting millions of lives are made, there are many critical security units, including the Air, Land, Sea, and Space Force Commands of the US Army. Decisions that have left their mark on world politics in the last 80 years, such as the invasions of Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Libya Operation, were made in these corridors.

The Pentagon, whose foundation was laid on September 11, 1941, was opened for use on January 15, 1943. The building, which is pentagonal in shape and therefore named "Pentagon" meaning "pentagon" in English, is only five stories tall. Built considering horizontal architecture, the corridors of the building are a total of 282 kilometers long. Sabah monitored the pulse of Turkish-American relations in those corridors. In the building we entered with special permission, Sabah, who met with high-level Pentagon officials who did not want their names to be disclosed, discussed Türkiye's position in NATO and its future potential. Pentagon officials, who wanted to remain anonymous, emphasized that Türkiye is an important ally of NATO and a member that should not be lost.

They said, "There have been some issues where we have diverged with Türkiye, but Türkiye is among the strongest armies of NATO after the United States. The most important point where we diverged was the purchase of the S-400 air defense system by Türkiye. Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program due to the purchase of the S-400, but the process is currently proceeding positively in terms of the modernization and resale of F-16s. Despite occasional divergences with Türkiye, we know that Türkiye is the most important military and political power in the region. We are closely following our groundbreaking progress in UAV and drone technologies. Your progress in UAV and drone technologies has overturned the written doctrines of land warfare."

The same officials pointed out that Türkiye's influence in the Middle East, Azerbaijan, and the Eastern Mediterranean is recognized by the United States and the rest of the world, saying, "President Erdoğan knows that his country develops military and political policies in line with its interests. We know Erdoğan as a leader who does what he says. However, US interests are also important to us. In the coming years, we know that the People's Republic of China aims to seize important trade points outside the Pacific. We do not have a problem with Türkiye. Türkiye is not a country that can be lost. We understand Türkiye. Although balancing policies with Russia has sometimes bothered us, we believe that we will further strengthen our relations with Türkiye in the coming period. Türkiye is one of NATO's most important allies." Pentagon will not refrain from supporting Türkiye in terms of F-16 procurement. "

"ALL OPTIONS ARE ON THE TABLE IN THE F-35 PROGRAM"

When we asked Pentagon officials about the possibility of Türkiye being reintegrated into the F-35 program, they left the door open by saying "Why not." It was stated that all options could be discussed as long as Türkiye does not activate the S-400s. Senior officials who also evaluated our unmanned aerial vehicle used for reconnaissance, which was shot down by F-16s belonging to the US forces taking off from the American base in Jordan in northern Syria last October, said, "It was a very distressing incident. It was perceived as a 'threat' by local elements there due to flying close to US forces. As Pentagon, we will keep the necessary mechanisms alive to rectify this situation and prevent it from happening again."

AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, AND TÜRKİYE

Inside the Pentagon is also NATO headquarters. The flag of the Republic of Türkiye, which is the second largest military power of NATO, appears in third place after the flags of the United States and the United Kingdom. After applying to join NATO with the aim of joining NATO after the Ukraine-Russia war, and becoming the newest member to join the alliance in recent months, the flag of Finland, the most recent member to join the alliance, also has a place in the NATO headquarters located in the Pentagon.