Russia prepares its economy for a long war, says NATO chief

Russia prepares its economy for a long war, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"Because Russia is gearing its entire economy towards war, we also have to do more for our security," Stoltenberg said in an interview with the German daily Welt am Sonntag.

Stressing that NATO is not looking for a war in Russia, he said: "But we have to prepare ourselves for a confrontation that could last decades."

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread to other countries," he said, adding that supporting Ukraine and investing to advance the alliance's military capabilities are the best defensive tools against Russia.

"We need to restore and expand our industrial base more quickly so that we can increase deliveries to Ukraine and replenish our own stocks," the NATO secretary general said.

"This means switching from slow production in times of peace to fast production, as is necessary in conflict," he added.













