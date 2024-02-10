MI5 tried to recruit British man in Gaza by offering to help family escape

A British man stranded in Rafah with his young family has told Middle East Eye that MI5 offered to help them to escape from Gaza but only if he agreed to work for the spy agency.

The man, who said he did not accept the offer, now fears that his displaced family – who include a one-year-old daughter with a serious medical condition, and two other young children – is in imminent danger from an expected Israeli offensive and a humanitarian crisis that is worsening by the day.

He said the family, which MEE is not identifying because of the sensitivity of their case, has registered with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which has helped scores of British nationals to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing to Egypt, but has been kept waiting for weeks.

"I thought it would only take a few days or a week at most. I have been waiting for more than two months for them to get me and my family out of this crazy, dangerous war," he said.

The family has been living in a tent, among hundreds of thousands of others displaced from other devastated areas of Gaza, since being forced to flee their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in December in conditions which United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres on Thursday described as a "humanitarian nightmare".

The man said that many of his Palestinian wife's family, including her mother, her brother and several of his children, had been killed by Israeli bombing, and their home was subsequently destroyed by an Israeli missile.

The names of people crossing from Gaza to Egypt have to be approved by both Israeli and Egyptian authorities. On Friday, the man told MEE that his children, who are aged six, four, and one, had been added to a list of those allowed to leave, but that he and his wife had still not been granted permission.

The man said his youngest daughter's medical condition required regular medication and treatment that they had not had access to since the beginning of the war. He said he had sent medical reports to the FCDO in the hope that this would expedite the family's evacuation – but to no avail.

"Issuing permission to my children without me and their mother is absurd," he said.

"The children are still young and largely dependent on their mother's care. The little girl is still breastfeeding. At least let their mother go with them. This is the least of my children's rights."

The man's relatives in the UK, who include his mother and his sister, have also been in regular contact with the FCDO to call for the family to be provided with urgent assistance.

Members of the family have proposed travelling to Egypt to care for the children if plans can be made to get them across the border. But they say the FCDO has told them that it cannot help at the border, or with the children's onward travel to Cairo.

The man's sister told MEE: "We are expecting the worst news to drop on us at any time. It has taken a huge mental toll on all of us. We have received no help from the British government."

Gareth Peirce, a senior partner at law firm Birnberg Peirce who is also advocating on behalf of the family, told MEE: "We have been doing everything we can, but at every step, the Foreign Office has been saying there is nothing they can do.

"Our contention is that that can't be right. They could get any of the family out by offering practical help. They could confirm any question about their identity. And although they are saying they can't do anything in practical terms, MI5 was saying exactly the opposite six weeks ago."





