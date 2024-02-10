 Contact Us
After Hamas' attack on Israel sparked a series of flare-ups across the Middle East four months ago, the Iranian foreign minister said neither Iran nor Lebanon had sought to expand hostilities in the region.

Published February 10,2024
IRAN HAS NOT SOUGHT TO EXPAND WAR IN REGION - FOREIGN MINISTER

The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday neither Iran nor Lebanon had sought to expand hostilities in the region, four months after Hamas' attack on Israel set off a series of flare-ups across the Middle East.

"Iran and Lebanon confirm that war is not the solution, and that we absolutely never sought to expand it," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a press conference alongside his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut.

"Only political solution can resolve Gaza war"

The Iranian top diplomat underlined that a political solution was the only way to end the Gaza conflict, and that Tehran was in talks with Riyadh on the issue.

He also warned Israel against taking any steps towards a full-scale war against Lebanon, saying that would be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "last day."