Iran has not sought to 'expand' war in region - foreign minister

The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday neither Iran nor Lebanon had sought to expand hostilities in the region, four months after Hamas' attack on Israel set off a series of flare-ups across the Middle East.



"Iran and Lebanon confirm that war is not the solution, and that we absolutely never sought to expand it," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a press conference alongside his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut.

"Only political solution can resolve Gaza war"

The Iranian top diplomat underlined that a political solution was the only way to end the Gaza conflict, and that Tehran was in talks with Riyadh on the issue.



He also warned Israel against taking any steps towards a full-scale war against Lebanon, saying that would be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "last day."