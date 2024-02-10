Hamas calls for holding Israel accountable for ‘crimes’ against children, civilians

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Saturday called on the UN and human rights organizations to hold Israel accountable for its "crimes" committed against children and civilians during its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

In a statement, the movement called on "the UN and human rights institutions to document the murder of the 6-year-old child Hind by Israeli bullets."

"This morning, the signs of the crime that befell the child Hind, her relative Layan, and two paramedics who obtained prior coordination to rescue them were revealed," the movement said.

Hamas said "the Nazi occupation army killed them deliberately and in cold blood in Gaza City."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 6-year-old girl Hind Rajab, who was trapped in her family car after it came under Israeli army in Gaza City, was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

The non-profit in a statement late Friday said the bodies of the child, and two of its paramedics, Youssef Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoon, who went out on a mission to rescue the little girl on Jan. 29 had been found.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the matter.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 that has killed nearly 28,000 Palestinians following a surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the initial attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.







