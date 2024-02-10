Gaza death toll by Israeli strikes climbs 28,064

At least 117 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in Israeli onslaught on the besieged enclave to more than 28,000, the territory's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Israeli occupation committed 16 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 117 martyrs and 152 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them."

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people. The attacks have killed more 28,064 people, mostly women and children, and wounded 67,611 others.

The offensive has also left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

The International Court of Justice in a provisional ruling mandated Israel to prevent genocidal attacks in Gaza, but it has continued with the assault.













