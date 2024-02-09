US says retaliatory strikes killed over 40 Iran-backed militants

Over 40 Iranian-backed militants were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted by the US last week in retaliation for the killings of three American troops, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The Feb. 2 airstrikes hit dozens of targets across Iraq and Syria and the Pentagon had previously acknowledged that casualties among Iranian proxies were likely. Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US's "initial assessments" now put that number at "over 40."

"The United States will continue to take necessary action to protect our people. And we will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten the safety of our forces," he told reporters.

Ryder said the US is aware of allegations that "at least one" civilian was killed during the US strikes and said Central Command is reviewing the claim.

"We always take civilian harm mitigation very seriously and take all possible precautions to minimize potential harm to civilians," he said.

Turning to Wednesday's strike in Baghdad, Ryder said it killed Kataib Hezbollah commander Abu Bakr al-Saadi. He denied that al-Saadi was a member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iraq state-sanctioned militias.













