META BANS FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS OF IRANS AYATOLLAH

Meta announced on Thursday that it had banned all Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, according to multiple media outlets.

"We have removed these accounts for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy," Meta said in a statement.

While Meta did not specifically cite the Israel-Hamas war in its removal of Khamenei's Facebook and Instagram accounts in both English and Persian, the social media giant has been under pressure to take action against his accounts since Hamas' attack on Israel last Oct. 7 which killed some 1,200 people.

Khamenei voiced his support for the deadly attack, although denying Iran's involvement.

The Iranian leader has also publicly endorsed Palestinian retaliation against Israel's deadly offensive strike on Gaza, which now has a death toll at 27,840 and counting.

In addition, he has supported Yemen's Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Khamenei, who has ruled Iran for 35 years, had 5 million followers on Instagram alone.

"In an effort to prevent and disrupt real-world harm, we do not allow organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on our platforms," said the policy on which Meta based its decision.

The company also said it will "remove glorification, support and representation of various dangerous organizations and individuals."

Khamenei still has a social media account on Elon Musk's X platform with one million followers.







