Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev easily cruised to victory in this week's early presidential election, winning 92.1% of the vote with all the ballots counted, the country's Central Election Commission officially announced on Friday.

The Wednesday vote was historic, as it marked the first time it was held on the entire territory of the southern Caucasus country, including the Karabakh region, which was liberated in 2020-2023 from some 30 years of Armenian occupation.

The liberation of Karabakh led to a huge spike of Aliyev's popularity in Azerbaijan.

More than 6,500 polling stations, including abroad, worked from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (0400-1500GMT).

About 800 foreign and 90,000 local observers from various international organizations and countries, as well as the local press, and about 200 foreign journalists were monitoring the elections.

Aliyev has been Azerbaijan's president since 2003.