Ukraine comes under renewed Russian aerial attack overnight

At least one person was killed and several others injured as Ukrainian cities came under renewed aerial attack from Russian forces in the early hours of Thursday.



"The Russians fired on Selydove during the night, killing one person and injuring another seven," the Ukrainian governor of the partially occupied Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, wrote on Telegram.



Damage occurred to 53 high-rise buildings, 10 private homes and 24 vehicles, he wrote. Filashkin did not say which weapons were used in the attacks on the city lying to the west of Donetsk city, which was seized by Russian forces in 2014.



Another person was injured in Avdiivka, which lies immediately to the north of Donetsk and has been under siege by Russian forces for weeks.



Two police officers were injured when a drone struck the Odessa region. The officers were on their way to an earlier drone strike when they were hit, the website Ukrainska Pravda reported. Two buildings under construction were damaged.



The Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting 11 of 17 drone attacks. Damage was reported in the Mykolaiv region in the south and in Vinnytsia to the south-west of Kiev.



A massive combined aerial attack on Ukrainian territory on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least five people and injured dozens.



According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US think tank, the attacks reflect an arms race.



Whereas Ukrainian forces have been largely able to intercept drones and Ch-101 cruise missiles, repurposed anti-aircraft missiles, Iskander ballistic missiles and other types of cruise missiles have been getting through.



The ISW said Moscow was experimenting with different types, including North Korean missiles, to overwhelm Ukraine's air defences.



