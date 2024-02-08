Israeli ship traffic stops in Red Sea, Yemen’s Houthis claim

 Contact Us
Yemen's Houthi leader announced on Thursday that their attacks have halted Israeli ship traffic in the Red Sea, claiming it as a significant achievement. Abdulmalik al-Houthi stated that Israeli ships have ceased operations in the Bab al-Mandab and Red Sea areas due to attacks, resulting in what he termed as heavy losses for Israel.

Published February 08,2024
Houthi attacks have halted Israeli ship traffic in the Red Sea, the leader of Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday.

"Israeli ships have completely stopped in Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea. This is a real achievement and victory," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

"The Israeli enemy turned to rely on chartered ships to carry its goods but attacks on these ships have made the situation difficult" for Tel Aviv, he added.

The Houthi leader said his group's attacks on ships in the Red Sea have incurred Israel "heavy losses."

He also said that his group had attacked Eilat in southern Israel this week, disrupting operations at its seaport.

There was no comment from Israel on the Houthi claim.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK's joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.