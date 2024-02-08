Germany’s Scholz heads to US to discuss military support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz departed for the United States on Thursday for key talks with President Joe Biden on ramping up military support for Ukraine.

Speaking to the press in Berlin before his departure, Scholz underlined that Ukrainians need more support in arms and ammunition to defend their country against Russia.

"What has been promised so far by Europe, what has been promised by the US Congress is still not enough, we have to find a way to do more together," he said.

Scholz said that by keeping up their support and unity, Americans and Europeans could deliver a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our message will be that he should not expect our support for Ukraine would be waning, on the contrary, it will last long enough, and it will be big enough, that will be the our message," he said.

Scholz's visit comes at a time of growing concerns in Europe over Washington's commitment to military support for Ukraine during an election year.

On Wednesday, US Republican senators voted to block a bipartisan package combining more security at the US-Mexican border and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine.

A group of bipartisan senators had assembled the package when Republicans refused to vote for Ukraine aid unless new border measures were also included, but at the last minute Republicans rejected the package after former US President Donald Trump, who is seeking to return to the Oval Office, complained that he did not want to give current President Joe Biden a legislative win.













