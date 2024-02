Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday said that the situation with renewed US funding to Kyiv was "confusing", as Republican lawmakers resist passing a fresh aid package to the war-torn country.

"Everything is very confusing," Kuleba said during a press conference with the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell in Kyiv. "Everyday we work with the American side, mostly not publicly... we are working to ensure that this decision is made as soon as possible."