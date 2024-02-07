News World Hamas agrees on plan for prisoner swap and cease-fire in Gaza Strip

As told by a Palestinian source to Anadolu, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has finalized a prisoner exchange and ceasefire plan for Gaza, which will be implemented in three consecutive 45-day stages.

The initial phase of the potential Gaza agreement will involve at least 500 aid trucks entering, repatriation of displaced individuals, and unrestricted movement throughout the region, the local source told the Turkish state-run news agency.



As reported by Israel's Channel 13, today's agenda includes discussions about Hamas' response to a potential prisoner exchange and truce in a deal concerning Gaza.



Qatar, Egypt and the US confirmed Tuesday that they have received Hamas' response to a framework agreement for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap with Israel.



In the first stage, Hamas will release women, children, elderly and sick people held by the group in exchange for Israel setting free 1,500 Palestinian detainees, the source said.



The Palestinian group also demands that at least 60,000 temporary homes and 200,000 tents be allowed to enter the enclave during the first stage, the source said.



Hamas' response also calls for halting Israeli settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the return to the pre-2002 status, under which settlers were not allowed to perform rituals at the site.



"Hamas conditioned concluding negotiations on ending the war before the end of the second stage," the source added.



Israel said it is still reviewing the Palestinian group's response to the framework deal.



Hamas is believed to be holding around 136 Israelis.



Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, killing at least 27,708 Palestinians and injuring 67,174 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.



The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.









