China, U.S. discuss restrictions on 2-way investment, sanctions

China raised the issues of restrictions on two-way investment and sanctions on its enterprises Tuesday on the second day of trade talks with the U.S. in Beijing, state media reported.

The Chinese side "expressed its concerns about the U.S.'s additional tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, restrictions against China on two-way investment and sanctions that suppress Chinese enterprises," said the country's Finance Ministry.

Washington has listed many Chinese firms as threats to national security.

It was third meeting of the Economic Working Group established between the two nations.

Jay Shambaugh, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs, led the U.S. side.

While the two sides "agreed to continue talks," Beijing said the two-day meeting saw "in-depth, candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges" on macroeconomic situations and policies, G-20 financial cooperation, the debts of developing countries and industrial policies.

Shambaugh later met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

He urged the two sides to "continue to make good use of the working group to deepen exchanges and cooperation and stabilize and develop China-US economic ties."

The meeting came as China's Foreign Ministry blasted the U.S. State Department for hosting "anti-China rioters who have fled Hong Kong."

Responding to a question at his daily news conference, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said "these rioters are suspected of endangering national security" and have arrest warrants against them.

"By bolstering the rioters from Hong Kong, the US is not only trampling the principle of the rule of law but also laying bare its long-standing double standards on human rights and the rule of law," Wang said.

He was reacting to a meeting between U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink and four Hong Kongers: Anna Kwok, Elmer Yuen, Frances Hui and Joey Siu.

"We deplore and firmly oppose the blatant action of US senior officials involving themselves with anti-China rioters who have fled Hong Kong," said Wang, according to a transcript released by the ministry.

"Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs that brook no external interference. We urge the US to reflect on what it has done and fully respect China's sovereignty and rule of law in Hong Kong. The US should not become a haven for criminals," he added.