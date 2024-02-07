AZERBAIJANS PRESIDENT ALIYEV GETS 93% IN EARLY ELECTION: EXIT POLL

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received over 93% of the vote in early presidential election on Wednesday, according to exit polls.

Aliyev secured 93.9%, the US-based Oracle Advisory Group's representative George Brinbaum said in a news briefing in the capital Baku after voting concluded at 7 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

Aliyev's closest competitor, independent candidate Zahid Oruj, received a mere 1.8%, according to the results.

About 6.5 million people were eligible to vote, including those abroad, in the election.

The last presidential election, which is held every seven years in Azerbaijan, was on April 11, 2018. A decree signed by Aliyev late last year moved the vote forward from their initial date in October 2025.