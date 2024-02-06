Houthi group reports 3 US-UK raids on Saada province

The Yemeni Houthi group on Tuesday said the US and UK carried out a series of fresh airstrikes on the northwestern province of Saada.

In a statement, the group said "the American-British aggression aircraft launched three raids on eastern Saada city," according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

No further details were provided on the incident.

Saada is the group's main stronghold in Yemen and shares land borders with Saudi Arabia.

The US and UK have yet to confirm the strikes.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK conducting joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.

A coalition led by the US has conducted intermittent airstrikes since Jan. 12 that have targeted "Houthi locations" in parts of Yemen in response to the attacks in the Red Sea.

The US response has been occasionally met with counter responses from the group.







