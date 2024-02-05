Zelensky declares need for ‘reset’ in Ukraine’s leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared the need for a "reset" in the country's leadership, thus increasing speculation over the sacking of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"If we want to win we all have to push in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, drop our arms, we have to have the right positive energy ... that's why I'm talking about reset, about replacement," Zelenskyy told Italian state broadcaster RAI in an interview aired on Sunday.

While saying "reset," he refers to a "turnover" of a number of state officials and is not focused on a single entity such as the military. "I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person, but about the direction of the leadership of the country," he added.

It is being claimed that Zelenskyy has sacked the top general in the biggest shake-up of the military command since Russia's "special military operation" began two years ago.

The Defense Ministry, however, has denied media reports that Zaluzhnyi, said to be popular with soldiers and the population, had been dismissed.













