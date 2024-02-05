US conducts additional 'self-defense strikes' against Houthi missiles in Yemen

The US said Sunday that it conducted "self-defense strikes" against missiles in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group.

"On Feb. 4 at approximately 5:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi land attack cruise missile," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

"Beginning at 10:30 a.m., U.S. forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it added.

These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters "safer and more secure" for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels, it said.

Yemen's Houthi group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.













