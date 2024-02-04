Hundreds rally in New Zealand to voice support for people of Gaza

A picture taken from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip shows smoke rising over buildings in Khan Yunis following Israeli bombardment on February 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Hundreds of people gathered in New Zealand to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the protesters gathered at the square in front of the Britomart train station in Auckland.

The demonstrators, who were protesting Israel's attacks on Gaza, chanted slogans such as "Free Gaza."

Carrying Palestinian flags and banners with various slogans, several protesters were seen lying on the ground in body bags to signify those killed in the conflict.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 27,365 Palestinians and injuring 66,630 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

















