U.S. Secretary of State, UN envoy discuss Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, arrive to speak to the press at the U.S. State Department in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (AFP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his "strong and full" support on Wednesday for UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag in her new role.

"We'll be working very closely with Sigrid, with Israel, with Egypt, with other concerned parties in the first instance to maximize the assistance that's getting in, but not only getting into Gaza, getting to people who need it within Gaza, including in the north.

"And in that, the United Nations remains an essential and vital partner," Blinken said ahead of their meeting at the State Department.

He added that they have to work through the "terrible allegations" that have been raised with regard to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) that some of its employees in the Gaza Strip took part in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

"That's absolutely essential, and we'll be looking to see that the necessary work is done to deal with that and address that situation," he added.

Kaag said the common objective is to help people in need in Gaza through humanitarian assistance.

"They need it. We need to help them sustain. We need to give them prospects," she said.

Stressing that she had good discussions and collaboration with the Jordanian, Egyptian and also Israeli governments, Kaag added: "It's not an easy task, but it's something where we cannot fail. And some of the obstacles or the challenges are practical-the volume, quality of aid; sustainability of aid. Getting it to the right people inside Gaza is what we stand for and what we need to deliver on."

In early January, Kaag officially began her role as the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza.

In late December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza.

Kaag has also received the mandate to establish a UN mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states that are not parties to the conflict.