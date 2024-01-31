Spain to contribute voluntarily to world court investigating war crimes in Gaza

Spain's left-wing coalition government said it will make a voluntary contribution to the Prosecutor's Office of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to investigate human rights violations in Gaza under Israeli attacks.

At a meeting on Jan. 30, the Council of Ministers decided that Spain will contribute to the ICJ Prosecutor's Office in the investigation of mass human rights violations in Gaza to hold those responsible to account before the court.

Within the scope of this politically significant voluntary contribution by Spain, the ICJ Prosecutor's Office Trust Fund will receive 500,000 euros ($541,790) in 2024.

The ICJ Prosecutor's Office, one of the four organs of the ICJ investigating genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, has been headed by Prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan since June 2021.

The Prosecutor's Office, which currently has 17 open investigations, three of which are in preliminary stages, established a fund in March 2022 to support these investigations and training.

The office is investigating human rights violations in Gaza and war crimes against journalists.





