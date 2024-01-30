Canada cannot find way to get 1,000 Palestinians out of Gaza

Canada has 967 applications from Palestinians who want to come to Canada to be reunited with family, but as of Tuesday has been unable to get them out of Gaza.

The Palestinians have applied under a temporary special immigration program, capped at 1,000.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Canada is "looking at all the options" to get the applicants out of the war-torn Gaza Strip that is being bombarded by Israel.

"We do have enough applications at this stage where we can advocate for their extraction," Miller told the Globe and Mail newspaper.

One option is ongoing "conversations" with Egypt to get the applicants extricated from Gaza, said Miller.

When the special immigration program was announced earlier this month, critics complained that the 1,000 limit for Palestinians with families in Canada was too low.

Miller said the cap is "flexible," but there was little use in raising it when the current applicants are trapped.

"So, it's cynical to issue more visas to people who won't be able to get out," he said. "The real proof is-are we able to get them out-and we have not been able to at this point."

Applicants must be sponsored by relatives who are willing to support them while they are in Canada. Applicants' names are vetted by Canada.







