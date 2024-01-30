BRICS states understand political processes in Ukraine impossible without Russia: Moscow

BRICS member states understand that political processes in finding a settlement in Ukraine are impossible without Moscow's participation, a Russian deputy foreign minister said Tuesday.

"I think that the global majority, colleagues from different regions of the world, and BRICS has now become a truly global platform, understand this logic well, for them it is obvious, among other things, that no political processes are possible without Russia," Sergey Ryabkov told reporters after a meeting of Sherpas of BRICS nations in Moscow.

Calling talks in the Copenhagen format which took place in June 2023 as "absurd," Ryabkov said many BRICS countries have conveyed their approaches to the Ukraine issue in "one way or another" and put forward proposals and initiatives.

"We remember Brazil's activity, we know about Chinese approaches to this topic, there was an African initiative, it continues. That is, there has been a dialogue on this topic among the BRICS countries, and it continues," he said.

Ryabkov also argued that the longer the West insists on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, the worse it will be for them and Kyiv.

He said a scenario where US nuclear weapons are deployed on British territory is "quite possible," adding that Russia warns NATO against "further escalation, which is becoming increasingly dangerous."













