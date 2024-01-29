Ukraine, Hungary interested in leaders' meeting taking place soon - minister

Ukraine and Hungary are interested in holding a meeting between their leaders as soon as possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday after talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

In comments reported by Ukraine's Evropeiska Pravda media outlet, Kuleba also said the two countries had agreed to form a commission that would prepare proposals on the rights of the ethnic Hungarian minority living in Ukraine.

Budapest and Kyiv have been at odds over the minority issue. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has retained cordial ties with Russia despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.





