Russia has lost around 2,600 battle tanks since it attacked Ukraine nearly two years ago, the British Defence Minstry said on Monday.



Some 4,900 other armoured combat vehicles were destroyed in the 23 months up to January 25, the ministry said, citing intelligence information.



Last year, Russia lost around 40% fewer vehicles than in 2022. This is probably because the war in 2023 was much more static and the Russian units acted more defensively for most of the year, it said in London.



Since October 2023, Russia has been on the offensive again in eastern Ukraine. Since then, Russian losses have increased to probably up to 365 battle tanks and 700 combat vehicles. However, Russia has only achieved minor territorial gains.



At the same time, the British ministry emphasized that Russia can probably produce at least 100 tanks a month and therefore has the ability to compensate for losses on the battlefield and continue the offensive for the foreseeable future.



Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the British Ministry of Defence has regularly published information on the course of the war based on intelligence reports. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.









