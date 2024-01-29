British premier urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after drone strike on US troops

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday urged Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following three US troops were killed in a drone strike on a small American military outpost in Jordan.

"We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region," Sunak told Sky News.

"We absolutely condemn what has happened over the past couple of days. My thoughts are with all of those impacted, those who lost their lives, their families and those that are injured."

He said the UK would "resolutely" bring stability and peace to the region, adding: "And that's what we'll continue to work towards."

Three US soldiers were killed and 30 others injured in a drone attack late on Sunday targeting a small American military outpost in Jordan.

It marked the first time since Oct. 7 that American troops were killed in the attacks carried out by Iraqi groups, prompting strong reactions from top US officials, including President Joe Biden.

Biden vowed to hold those involved in the attack "to account," claiming that it "was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

Tehran, however, immediately denied any involvement in the attack. The state-run news agency IRNA cited the country's permanent mission to the UN as saying that Iran had no hand in it.





