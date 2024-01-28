Erdoğan: We have successfully thwarted all secret plots against Turkish nation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Sunday that they have thwarted all the secret plots against the Turkish nation, saying, "There are such critical developments taking place in the world and our region that neither our country nor our cities have even a single day to lose, let alone five years."



President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the AK Party Eskişehir District Municipality Candidates Introduction Meeting held at the Şehit Anıl Gür Sports Hall.







Keynotes from Erdoğan's speech are as follows:

"We are appearing before our people for the 18th time. Our goal is once again to come out first in the elections. There are such critical developments taking place in the world and our region that neither our country nor our cities have even a single day to lose, let alone five years.



There will be enormous costs involved in every moment we lose not just for ourselves but also for the future of our children. This evil was perpetrated by successive coups. It was perpetrated by social tensions and economic crises. It was perpetrated by terror organizations along our borders.



Since the day we came to power, we have been combating these treacherous traps with development initiatives. If any other country had experienced what we have in the last 10 years, believe me, it would have been completely devastated. We've foiled all plots against the Turkish nation.



Yesterday, we talked about the goals for 2023, today we are talking about the Century of Türkiye. The generations after us will take our nation even further. We embrace this vision with the determination and effort to make the next century the Turkish century, showing everyone, friend and foe alike, what this nation is capable of when its feet are not shackled."











