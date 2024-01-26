Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes interim ICJ ruling on Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday welcomed an interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the genocide case against Israel, describing the provisional measures issued as "valuable."

"I find the temporary injunction taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the inhumane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it.

"We will continue to follow the process to ensure that war crimes committed against innocent Palestinian civilians do not go unpunished," Erdoğan said on X.

His remarks came after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations. The court also called for the immediate release of all hostages.

"We hope that this decision, which is binding on the countries party to the Genocide Convention, will lead to an end to Israel's indiscriminate attacks against women, children and the elderly," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye will continue to work with all strength towards a cease-fire, permanent peace, and stand with Palestinians, he stressed.

South Africa brought a genocide case against Israel to the ICJ late last month and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.

The court also ordered Israel to take "immediate and effective" measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.