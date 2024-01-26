Erdoğan says Turkey expects ICJ to rule Israel has committed genocide in Gaza

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his expectation that the World Court would rule that Israel committed genocide crimes in Gaza. The comments come as U.N. judges were set to decide whether to order Israel to halt its assault on the enclave.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published January 26,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that he expected the World Court to rule that Israel has committed genocide crimes in Gaza, as U.N. judges were set to rule whether to order Israel to halt its assault on the enclave.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Türkiye, which has harshly criticised Israel for its attacks on Gaza, was closely following the ruling and expected a "positive outcome".

A decision regarding interim measures requested by South Africa in a case it filed against Israel for violating the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in its attacks on Gaza will be announced on Friday at 1 p.m. local time (1200GMT), the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, the Netherlands announced in a statement.