KREMLIN SAYS TÜRKIYES APPROVAL OF SWEDENS APPLICATION TO NATO SOVEREIGN DECISION

Türkiye's approval of Sweden's application to NATO is Ankara's "sovereign decision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Türkiye is a NATO member and as such has obligations before the military alliance.

"This is Türkiye's sovereign decision," he stressed.

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote. Hungary is now the only NATO member state that has not signed off on the Nordic country's entry into the alliance.

Turning to the French authorities' remarks about mercenaries fighting for Ukraine, saying they "cannot do anything" about such people, Peskov said they could recommend them to refrain from taking part in hostilities.

"We believe they could much better treat their citizens and at least strongly recommend them not to take part in many criminal acts of the Kyiv regime," he stressed.

Asked about the future of the participants of the Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine, which started in February 2022, Peskov said those who think that their vocation is public service will be able to join special training programs and start working in the state establishments.