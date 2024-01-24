James Webb Telescope captures new image from satellite galaxy of Milky Way

The James Webb Telescope has captured a new image from the satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, according to media reports.

"A stunning new image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a vast star factory located in a neighboring galaxy in vibrant colors and incredible detail," Space.com said in its report on Tuesday.

"The orange, yellow and blue image from the powerful space telescope features the interstellar atomic hydrogen of the 1,630-light-year-wide nebula N79, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way," it noted.

"This region is actively forming stars and remains virtually unexplored by astronomers.

"N79 is considered to be a younger sibling of another recent JWST target in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the Tarantula Nebula, which lies about 161,000 light-years from Earth," the report added.