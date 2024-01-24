ITALY WELCOMES TURKISH PARLIAMENTS RATIFICATION OF SWEDENS NATO ACCESSION PROTOCOL

Italy announced Wednesday that it welcomes the Turkish parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO accession protocol.

"The Government welcomes the ratification of Sweden's protocol of accession to the Atlantic Alliance by the Turkish Grand National Assembly. A step in the right direction, strengthening our collective security," said a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X: "Ratification of #Sweden's accession protocol to NATO by the Turkish Grand National Assembly is an important signal," after the ratification late Tuesday.

"The Atlantic Alliance is a priority. Greater cooperation to strengthen cohesion and jointly address challenges to our security," he added.

Romania also expressed approval of the ratification.

"Romania welcomes the important decision taken by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. We look forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member very soon," Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu wrote on X.

Similarly, Denmark welcomed the ratification.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmunsen wrote on X: "Very pleased the Turkish parliament has now ratified Sweden's NATO-membership. Sweden in NATO will strengthen security in the Alliance and the Nordic region."

The Turkish parliament ratified Sweden's membership Tuesday in a 287 - 55 vote. Hungary is the only NATO member state that has not signed off on the Nordic country's entry into the alliance.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in 2022 following Russia's war on Ukraine earlier that year. Finland joined the alliance last April as its 31st member.









