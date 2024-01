Houthis fire three missiles toward US-flagged container in Gulf of Aden -US military

Yemen's Houthi forces on Wednesday fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the U.S.-flagged and owned container ship M/V Maersk Detroit as it was transiting the Gulf of Aden, the U.S. Central Command said on X.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the ship, it added in a statement.