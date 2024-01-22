Polish premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

 Contact Us
Published January 22,2024
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv as part of his announced visit.

A statement released by the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister said on X that Tusk will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

Tusk's visit comes more than a month after he was elected as the country's new prime minister by a vote in parliament.

Poland's outgoing premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, had earlier lost a vote of confidence in his government in the lower house of parliament or the Sejm.