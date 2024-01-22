Netanyahu speaks of ‘own initiative’ to release Gaza hostages

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke of an Israeli initiative to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"There is an initiative of ours. I will not elaborate," Netanyahu said during a meeting with relatives of Israelis held captive by Hamas.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis following its cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has since launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 25,295 Palestinians and injuring 63,000. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US have so far failed to secure the release of another group of Israeli hostages as Hamas demands an end to Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said there was no concrete proposal by Hamas for a deal to release the hostages, according to a statement released by his office.

"There is no real proposal by Hamas. It's not true. I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonizing for you," he added.

A previous deal between Hamas and Israel in November saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

The Israeli war has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.