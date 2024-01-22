EUS BORRELL SAYS ISRAEL CANNOT BUILD PEACE ONLY BY MILITARY MEANS

EU's Borrell says Israel cannot build peace 'only by military means'

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday insisted on a two-state solution as he told Israel it couldn't build peace "only by military means" ahead of talks with Israeli and Palestinian top diplomats.

The bloc's 27 foreign ministers are set to hold separate meetings with their counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab states in Brussels.

Borrell repeated the condemnation from the United Nations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "unacceptable" rejection of calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.

"What we want to do is to build a two-state solution. So let's talk about it," Borrell said.

He told Israel that "peace and stability cannot be built only by military means".

"Which are the other solutions they have in mind? To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill off them?" Borrell said.

He also added that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip, currently besieged by Israel in its war against militant group Hamas, 'could not be worse'.

'From now on I will not talk about the peace process, but I want a two-state-solution process', Borell told journalists ahead of a EU foreign ministers' meeting.





