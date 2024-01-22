Erdoğan engages in a live conversation with Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, who is currently aboard International Space Station

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a video conversation with the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, who is currently at the International Space Station as part of the "First Manned Space Mission."



As part of the National Space Program's first phase, the "First Manned Space Mission," Gezeravcı will communicate with Türkiye at least 7 times during his mission at the International Space Station. The first connection within this framework was established with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Addressing President Erdoğan, Gezeravcı said, "I have started our experiments according to the planned schedule. Throughout my mission here, I will complete all these experiments and document the results to bring them back to our country. I have adapted to the environment at the ISS very quickly. I am continuing my work as planned."



Erdoğan responded to Gezeravcı, saying, "As a pilot trained by the Turkish Air Force, you were the most suitable candidate for this mission. However, this time, you have gone far beyond the altitude you took off as a pilot. You have experienced a challenging journey."



Erdoğan asked Gezeravcı, "You are about 400 kilometres away from Earth in a zero-gravity environment. How does this situation affect you?" Gezeravcı responded: "The most significant difference that separates the environment at the ISS from Earth is the microgravity. We immediately started to feel some distinct changes in our bodies from the moment we ascended into space. For example, here, the blood that should normally spread throughout our bodies tends to accumulate in the upper parts of the body. Vision problems can occur due to changes in pressure. Fortunately, I have not experienced any signs of these so far. I am implementing special exercise programs. Scientists are conducting continuous research to understand the effects and many more, as well as to develop precautions. Here, I am conducting some experiments and collecting data."



"It is very valuable for us that our first manned space mission is a scientific mission. Thus, Turkish scientists will contribute to studies that will make important contributions to the scientific literature. I hope that the experiments you will carry out in various fields there will be successfully completed," Erdoğan said in a statement.









