190 more Palestinians killed in last 24 hours, bringing tally to 25,295 since Oct. 7

At least 190 people have been killed and 340 others injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the total Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly assault on the besieged enclave since Oct. 7 to 25,295, the Health Ministry in the territory said Monday.

A ministry statement said 63,000 others have been injured in the offensive during the same period.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

According to the UN, around 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.







