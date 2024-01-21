Israeli soldier killed, 3 others injured in Gaza fighting - army

The Israeli army said Sunday that another soldier had been killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

A military statement said that three other soldiers had been injured in the Palestinian enclave.

Figures released by the army showed that 531 soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 25,105 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,681 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

















