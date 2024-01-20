Kiev needs more weapons given length of front: Ukraine official

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak is calling for more weapons from allies to aid his country's defence campaign against the Russian invasion, given the current state of fighting.



"The problem at this stage of the war is that the number of weapons, drones, grenades or artillery fire is not evenly distributed. This needs to be equalized," he told Germany's Bild newspaper.



Only one scenario is possible, he said, namely the maximal strengthening of Ukraine with high-tech weapons.



It is not talk that is needed but investment in military production, he said, citing "long-range missiles, drones, grenades or artillery fire. The number of weapons should be large."



Podoliak, who advises Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pointed to the long front, as his country seeks to fend off Russian forces in several directions, with attacks in several directions.



"The entire front line is 1,300 kilometres, and the fighting is taking place over 600 to 800 kilometres," Podoliak said.



He described the current military situation as difficult because the intensity of the fighting is not decreasing, regardless of climatic factors.



Russia, however, has not made any significant progress in a year, he noted. "Russia is fighting with masses, a covert mobilization has been carried out, a lot of manpower has been sent to the front, a lot of equipment has been concentrated, and it all has to be destroyed."



He said he assumed the war would continue according to Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans "until he conquers the entire territory of Ukraine, until he achieves dominance in Europe, until he has conquered other post-Soviet territories."



Podoliak said this is because "a person does not go into a major war after destroying his reputation and relationships if he wants to settle for little. That is nonsense."







