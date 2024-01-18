Zelenskyy says probe launched on surveillance of journalists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a probe had been launched into the case involving the surveillance of journalists, terming pressure against media personnel unacceptable.

Zelenskyy's remarks during an evening video address on Wednesday came after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it was investigating the circumstances regarding illegal wiretapping and video recording of employees of a local news outlet, indicating that criminal proceedings have been initiated.

The SBU believes "independent and professional" mass media's transparent and unimpeded work is "an important condition for the development of Ukraine as a democratic state," it added.

The Bihus.Info news outlet earlier said its employees were under surveillance for months after a video appeared online showing some of its staff members using drugs during a New Year's party.

Speaking about strategic discussions held during a meeting with the military leadership earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said "Ukraine needs an ambitious, active perspective" and the country should retain the initiative, adding: "We want the end of the war to depend on Ukrainian actions and not the enemy's."

Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine nearly two years ago to "demilitarize" and "denazify" the former Soviet republic. The West, however, terms it aggression and has supported Kyiv through humanitarian, economic and military means.

That support, however, is said to be waning amid Kyiv's allegedly failed counteroffensive, changing Western political dynamics and a global focus on the Israeli-Hamas war. But Ukraine says it sees no sign of war fatigue among the allies.