US attacks Houthi positions in Yemen for fourth time in a week

US media outlets reported Wednesday that the US once again attacked positions of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen early Thursday.



This was reported by CNN, CBS, and ABC, citing US government representatives. US media said this was the fourth time that the US fired on Houthis in the past week.



US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that their forces "conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi controlled areas in Yemen."



"These strikes, along with other actions we have taken, will degrade the Houthi's capabilities to continue their reckless attacks on international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," the post added.



"The actions by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists continue to endanger international mariners and disrupt the commercial shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea and adjacent waterways," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander, according to the post. "We will continue to take actions to protect the lives of innocent mariners and we will always protect our people."



The US military had previously announced that a combat drone launched in Yemen had hit a US freighter flying the flag of the Marshall Islands on Wednesday. According to the information, there was some damage but no injuries.



The US and UK, with the support of allies, already carried out a comprehensive military strike against the Houthi last week in response to repeated attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.



US President Joe Biden also put the militia back on the list of global terrorists. Houthi attacks continued.



Since the beginning of the Gaza war between Israel and the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, the militia has repeatedly attacked freighters with an alleged Israeli connection.



Major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the Red Sea, which is normally used for around 10% of global trade.

