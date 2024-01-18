UNHCR: Dead, missing migrants in eastern Mediterranean soared in 2023

The number of migrants who died or remain missing in the eastern Mediterranean more than doubled between 2022 and 2023, as last year saw 710 drowned or missing in the sea, the UN refugee agency said on Thursday.



These were people trying to reach the European Union, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in presenting its data. In 2022 there were 343 dead or missing.



The number of migrants arriving by sea in the region more than tripled from 12,758 in 2022 to 41,584 last year.



Those crossing by land in the region grew slightly from 6,022 in 2022 to 7,160. Last year's figures are provisional.



Cyprus and Greece are two EU countries with coasts in the eastern Mediterranean. Migrants from the Middle East or North Africa, for example, also try to reach Italy directly by bypassing southern Greece.



