Ukrainian servicemen attend anti-sabotage mock drills at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine January 17, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The war between Russia and Ukraine is currently in a phase where the conflict is "not moving a lot", said top NATO military official Rob Bauer.

"We should not expect a miracle happening on either side," added the chief of NATO's Military Committee on Thursday.