NATO to kick off biggest drills in decades with some 90,000 troops

Polish military vehicles are transported during TUMAK-22 NATO exercises in an area known as the Suwalki Gap, of crucial significance to the security of the alliance's eastern flank, at a polygon in Klusy, Poland November 25, 2022. (REUTERS / File)

Around 90,000 troops will participate in NATO's largest exercise for decades, known as Steadfast Defender 2024, that will kick off next week and run through to May, the alliance's top commander Chris Cavoli said on Thursday.

"The Alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area by a transatlantic movement of forces from North America," the U.S. general told reporters in Brussels after a two-day meeting of national chiefs of defence.

The troops will come from NATO allies and Sweden, according to Cavoli.























