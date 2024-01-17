HAMAS CONDEMNS GERMANYS POTENTIAL TANK SMMO SUPPLY TO ISRAEL

The Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday criticized Germany for reportedly considering sending thousands of tank shells to the Israeli army.

In a statement, Hamas said the delivery of this ammunition would turn Germany into a "direct partner in the war on our (Palestinian) people in Gaza."

"It seems Germany is reproducing its history full of sins against humanity, it is undeterred from the lessons of the recent past," the statement added.

On Tuesday, the German Der Speigel newspaper reported that Germany is considering the delivery of nearly 10,000 rounds of 120mm precision tank ammunition for the Israeli army.

The request to provide ammunition for the Israeli army was received by Berlin in November, it said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 24,285 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,154 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.